Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River
615 BROADWAY
Fall River, MA 02724
(508) 673-2901
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River
615 BROADWAY
Fall River, MA 02724
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River
615 BROADWAY
Fall River, MA 02724
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Petrin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda L. Petrin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda L. Petrin Obituary
Linda L. Petrin, age 69, of Fall River, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital from a courageous battle of cancer with her loving husband Jeffrey and mother in-law Joan by her side. Born in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Gerald Collochio and Lillian (Ferland) Meserich. Linda was a loving housewife, who made their house a home. She enjoyed arts & crafts, crocheting, cooking and gardening. Linda is survived by her two sons, Radley Manzo of Oxford, CT and Nile Recchia of Camden, ME; as well as seven grandchildren. The family would like give their heartfelt appreciation to the Hospice Team, led by Mary; and Lindas oncology team, Dr. Kim and Nurse Kelly, as well as their entire staff. Following cremation, a service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00AM in the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Visitation will be held prior to service from 9:00AM to 10:00AM. Online guestbook available at www.boulefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -