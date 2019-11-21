|
Linda L. Petrin, age 69, of Fall River, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital from a courageous battle of cancer with her loving husband Jeffrey and mother in-law Joan by her side. Born in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Gerald Collochio and Lillian (Ferland) Meserich. Linda was a loving housewife, who made their house a home. She enjoyed arts & crafts, crocheting, cooking and gardening. Linda is survived by her two sons, Radley Manzo of Oxford, CT and Nile Recchia of Camden, ME; as well as seven grandchildren. The family would like give their heartfelt appreciation to the Hospice Team, led by Mary; and Lindas oncology team, Dr. Kim and Nurse Kelly, as well as their entire staff. Following cremation, a service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00AM in the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Visitation will be held prior to service from 9:00AM to 10:00AM. Online guestbook available at www.boulefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 21, 2019