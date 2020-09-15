1/
Linda M.Tavares
Linda M. (Trecida) Tavares, 76, of Fall River passed away (on her fathers birthday) after a long illness on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Born and raised in Tiverton, RI, she was the daughter of the late Manuel P. and Mary M. (Cotta) Trecida. As an adult she left Tiverton and resided in Fall River for many years. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy. She had been employed at Masons Furniture and Peoples Credit Union. She enjoyed listening to music, especially Johnny Mathis & Perry Como. She was known for her great memory for dates & birthdays. A person of deep faith, Linda will be missed by her family and friends, especially those whom she was close to from her church. She is survived by her daughters Melanie and Sharon and her siblings, Anne J. Aballo of Portsmouth and Joseph A. Trecida of Tiverton along with 7 nieces and nephews. Her brother, Richard M. Trecida of Westport has pre-deceased her. Her nephew Allen N. Aballo has pre-deceased her as well. She was the ex-wife of Ronald S. Tavares. In lieu of COVID-19, no arrangements are being held at this time for safety reasons.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 15, 2020.
