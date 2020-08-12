Lisa A. (Mello) Dugal, BSN, RN, OCN, of Tiverton passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on August 11, 2020. She was born in Fall River on November 17, 1961 to the late Everett Mello and the late Hilda (Furtado) Mello of Fall River. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Raymond Dugal of Tiverton, and her children, Matthew, Evan, and Sarah Dugal of Tiverton. She was the sister of the late Nancy (Mello) Southworth of Somerset and the godmother of Eric Southworth of Somerset and Kimberly (Southworth) Salois of Forest, VA. She graduated from BMC Durfee High School in 1979, received her BSN degree from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth in 1983, and was an Oncology Certified Nurse. A 37-year employee of Saint Annes Hospital, she was Nurse Manager in the Department of Radiation Oncology for many years. She loved going to the beach, shopping, spending time with her dog, and traveling with her family. She was especially fond of her frequent visits to Marthas Vineyard. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. She will be laid to rest at a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Sr. Marie Poussepin Outreach Ministry, c/o Dominican Sisters of the Presentation, 3012 Elm St., Dighton, MA 02715; Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215; or VNA Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Rd., Portsmouth, RI 02871. Arrangements were under the direction of Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River. To send the family Expressions of Sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com
