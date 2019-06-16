|
Lisa Bouchard Upton, my partner, best friend, and wife since 3/23/1996 passed away on 10/4/18 following a long and painful fight with an immune disease with daily pulmonary and heart limitations. We were together 25 years and we want to have a celebration to honor her and all who knew her. We were helped by countless people during her terminal illness and Lisa lived the fullest life she could. In fact, she volunteered for church, school, community activities any time these were requested. Lisa wanted to serve others and she believed that some people were much worse that she was and she humbly served others. She did great things for others instead of merely talking about doing great things for others in need. Family survivors include parents Gerard and Helen Bouchard, Ellie Upton, mother in law, siblings, Judy and Brian Frazier, Gerry and Nancy Bouchard, Debbie and Dennis Lebow, Arthur Bouchard, Sue Bouchard, many nieces/ nephews and countless friends from all from around the world. A celebration of Life for Lisa Bouchard Upton will be held on her birthday 7.3.19 from 600-800pm. at McGoverns, 310 Shove Street, Fall River, MA 00724. Some finger foods and non-alcoholic drinks are provided. Many of you are aware of her passing, but our daughters and I will be there on 7/3/2019 to celebrate her life! Please RSVP to Tom Upton ([email protected]) or Debbie Lebow (debbie [email protected]) to let us know youll be here with us. A funeral was held in Southern Illinois in October 2018. Please visit https://www.crain sonline.com/obituaries/Lisa-Upton/ and most of you could not attend. Our girls Brianna (17), Annabella (14) and, I miss her, but we are grateful that she no longer has her daily fight with breathing an ongoing illness. She received the best care from for CVID/[email protected] hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was an avid reader, tireless volunteer at school, church, and community activities. Lisa enjoyed reading, the church, and education was her passion. Her reading group started a go fund me web page that would help her girls to get an education. Please consider, visiting go fund me and type in 'Lisa Upton Family College Fund'. We will be at McGoverns on her birthday 7.3.19 (She was only 50 when she passed away), to talk, share stories, and celebrate her life. If you have questions, Please call me at 618.203.9124 or email me at [email protected]
Published in The Herald News on June 16, 2019