Lois A. (Wilkinson) Robertshaw, of Swansea passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home. She was the loving wife of the late Elwood "Jack" Robertshaw, Jr. Born in Fall River on June 17, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Martha (Cottam) Wilkinson. A graduate of Joseph Case High School, she was a life-long resident of Swansea. She was a homemaker and a home health aide and enjoyed vacationing with her family on Cape Cod. Survivors include: two daughters, Martha A. Robertshaw and her friend Michael Fiore of Little Falls, New Jersey and Lori E. Lord and her husband Randall W. Lord of Danforth, Maine; one sister, Carole E. Smith and her husband Stuart E. Smith; a niece, Elizabeth Smith; a nephew, Russell Smith; brother-in-law, Gregory Robertshaw and his wife Sheila and sister-in-law, Rosalyn Robertshaw; one granddaughter, Carrie Jo Day; two great grandchildren, Makayla and Aaron; one great great grandson, William and her special friend, Russell Greenwood. Due to current restrictions of public gatherings, her funeral and burial will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, Swansea. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Lois honor may be sent to the Humane Society and Shelter-Southcoast, 31 Ventura Drive, Dartmouth, MA 02747 www.waring-sullivan.com