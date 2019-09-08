|
Lois Carol (Peckham) Bliss, age 83, of Fall River pas- sed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital, Fall River. She was the loving wife of the late Paul Bliss, her childhood sweetheart, with whom she shared 51 years of marriage. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Derwin and Grace (Brown) Peckham, she was a life-long resident of the city. A graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, Class of 1954, she worked as a bookkeeper, a homemaker and later a cook at the Christian School in Fall River for many years before retiring. Lois was a very active member of the Advent Chris- tian Church in Fall River and was superintendent of the Sunday School as well as a mem- ber and treasurer of the WH & HM Society. Lois was a bright light dedicated to her family and her church. Her children, grand- children and great grandchildren were the joys of her life. She was a solid rock to both family and friends alike. She lived her life as an example to others that one must strive to make the world a better place. She was joyous, kind, spunky, wise and had a sense of humor rivaled by none. She is survived by four daughters, Bonnie Bliss-Camara and her husband Wayne of Marion, Beverly Hunter and her husband Bruce of Saga- more Beach, Barbara Rego and her husband Alan of Woodbury, CT and Bette Gallogly of Fall River; one son, Ret. U.S. Army SSG Paul W. Bliss and his wife Julie Martin-Bliss of Fall River; one sister, Marjorie Baker and her husband Warren, Jr.; sister-in-law, Ruth Peckham; fourteen grandchildren, Allison Raynor and her husband Michael, Kevin Camara, Michael Hunter and his wife Christina, Daniel Hunter and his wife Rosie, David Hunter and his wife Christine, Ashley Goldberg and her husband Grady, Emily Rego, Jacob Rego, Kimberly Lawrence and her husband Jason, Kristen Destremps, Sara Bliss, Holly Bliss, Zakariyya Bliss and Zephaniah Bliss; eleven great grandchildren, Mason, Jasper, Caelin, Charlie, Stella, Henry, Madison, Luke, Chase, Charlotte and Lillyana and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Rev. Alfred Peckham and Derwin Peckham. Her funeral will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Advent Christian Church, 70 Coral St., Fall River. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Ceme- tery, Fall River. Visiting hours, Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM in Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the church. For tributes and/or directions, www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 8, 2019