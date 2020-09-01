Lois Marie Neto, 79, passed away on August 29, 2020. She was the wife of the late Gilbert S. Neto. Lois was born in Chicago, IL and was the daughter of the late Walter and Helen Stec. Lois worked for many years in administration with Aetna Insurance. She enjoyed reading and being outdoors, especially trips to the beach. Lois also enjoyed traveling throughout New England, and in earlier years, returning to the mid west to visit family and friends. Lois will be remembered as a hard working and caring mother who was strong willed and independent. She is survived by her children, Christian Neto and his wife Beth of Somerset as well as Glenn Neto and his wife Pam of Swansea; four grandchildren, one great grandchild and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Robert Stec. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Netos memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 02701. To leave a message for Loiss family, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
.