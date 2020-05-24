Home

Loretta Dion Obituary
Loretta (Medeiros) Dion, 97, formerly of Borden Place West, wife of the late Raymond A. Dion, Sr., passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Fall River Jewish Home. A knitting instructor at Somerset High School, she loved to knit and play bingo. She also was an avid singer and sang in a choir. She leaves two children, Raymond A. Dion, Jr. (wife Barbara) of Florida and Julie Jackimocz (husband Kevin) of Fall River; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Fall River Jewish Home, 538 Robeson St., Fall River, MA 02720. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 24, 2020
