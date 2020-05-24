|
Loretta (Medeiros) Dion, 97, formerly of Borden Place West, wife of the late Raymond A. Dion, Sr., passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Fall River Jewish Home. A knitting instructor at Somerset High School, she loved to knit and play bingo. She also was an avid singer and sang in a choir. She leaves two children, Raymond A. Dion, Jr. (wife Barbara) of Florida and Julie Jackimocz (husband Kevin) of Fall River; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Fall River Jewish Home, 538 Robeson St., Fall River, MA 02720. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 24, 2020