Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
More Obituaries for Lorraine Rousseau
Lorraine B. Rousseau

Lorraine B. Rousseau Obituary
Lorraine B. (Simard) Rousseau, 87, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Catholic Memorial Home. A Tiverton resident for more than 60 years, and a Raytheon retiree, Lorraine was an active member of St. Christophers Parish. She was a member of the church choir, the Womens Guild, and co-chaired the annual "Christola" for many years. She was also an honorary member of The Newport County Womens Club, and frequent participant at the Tiverton Senior Center. She enjoyed bingo, bowling, volunteering and spending time with her family. She was the mother of Diane Farnworth (husband David) of Tiverton and the late Roger Rousseau; grandmother of Daniel Farnworth of Tiverton; former wife of the late Ronald Rousseau, sister of the late Raymond P. Simard, Claire Melanson and Gerald A. Simard; daughter of the late Edward and Blanche (Collard) Simard. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, who she loved dearly. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St.Christopher Parish, 1554 Main Rd Tiverton, RI 02878 or the Catholic Memorial Home Activities Fund, 2446 Highland Ave. Fall River, MA 02720. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Private arrangements by Auclair Funeral Home. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 10, 2020
