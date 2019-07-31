Home

Lorraine Borges

Lorraine Borges Obituary
Lorraine (Correia) Borges, 86, of Cumberland, RI, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center. She was the widow of Alphonse Borges. Mrs. Borges was born in Fall River a daughter of the late Manuel D. and Belmira (Carvalho-Giesta) Correia and had lived in Cumberland for the last 4 years. Prior to, she had lived in Tiverton since 1961. She had been a volunteer at Southpointe Rehabilitation Center for 13 years from 1998-2011. Mrs. Borges was a member of St. Theresas Parish and enjoyed word search puzzles, Soap Operas, and spending time with family. Survivors include 2 sons: Michael C. Borges of Fall River, Mark A. Borges and his wife Charlotte of Somerset, 4 daughters: Beverly A. Enos and her husband Joseph of Portsmouth, Brenda M. Dupont and her husband Paul of Tiverton, Sharon L. Neal and her husband David of Tiverton, Susan L. McLaren and her husband John of Cumberland, 2 sisters: Madeline Clarkson of Fall River, Dorothy Rapoza of Swansea, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Friday at 9:00 a.m. at the Oliveira Funeral Home, 2064 South Main Street, Fall River, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m.. at St. Theresas Church, 265 Stafford Road, Tiverton, RI . Interment will be in Pocasset Hill Cemetery, Tiverton. Calling hours will be Thursday 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her memory to Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. www.oliveirafuneral homes.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 31, 2019
