Lorraine Gamache
Lorraine (Chenard) Gamache, 91, of Fall River, wife of the late Andre B. Gamache, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Lorraine and Andy were married for 67 years and they loved to dance, sing, travel, watch Boston sports teams and spend time with their children, grandchildren, siblings and many friends. Lorraine was a hairdresser, seamstress, homemaker and a devout Christian who participated in several supportive community organizations. She was a great cook, hosting many memorable holiday dinners and summertime clam boils with her family. She was an astute shopper and loved to shower her children and grandchildren with gifts. She leaves two sons, Daniel and his wife Teresa and Paul and his wife Anne; three grandchildren, Julia, Chelsea and Michael; a sister, Georgette and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Roland Chenard and the daughter of the late Leo and Aldea (Pontbriand) Chenard. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Online guest book at: AuclairFuneralHome.com

Published in The Herald News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
June 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
