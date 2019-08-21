|
Lorraine (Remy) Lemay, lifelong of Fall River passed away on the evening of August 19, 2019 at St. Annes Hospital in Fall River. She was 96 years old. Lorraine was the wife of the late Julien Lemay. She was the loving mother of Gerald J. Lemay and his partner Sylvie Roberge of Canada, Robert R. Lemay and his wife Carol of NH, Richard V. Lemay and his partner Nancy C. Fell of Fall River and Louise L. Lemay and her partner Dennis Silvia of Fall River. Lorraine was the proud grandmother of Cheryl Souza-Canuel, Katherine V. Poole, Andrew J. Poole, Sam Lemay, Melanie Lemay, Mark Lemay and Matthew Lemay and she was a great grandmother of 7. She was the sister of Therese Remy of Fall River and the late Bertrand Remy, Alphonse Remy, Sister Marie Clotilde, Reginald Remy and Imelda Gardner. Lorraines funeral service will be celebrated at 10am on Friday August 23, 2019 in the BOULE FUNERAL HOME 615 BROADWAY FALL RIVER, MA. Interment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery in Fall River. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend Calling Hours from 4-8pm on Thursday August 22 nd in the funeral home. For Lorraines complete obituary and to make online condolences, please visit www.boulefuneralhome.com. Lorraines family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the fine folks at Southpointe Nursing and Rehabilitation in Fall River for their extraordinary care and service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Lorraines memory may be made to the 300 5th Ave Waltham, MA 02451 or to the Alzheimers Assocation 309 Waverly Oaks Rd Waltham, MA 02452
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 21, 2019