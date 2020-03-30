|
Lorraine M. Barboza, 83, of Fall River, passed away March 27, 2020 at Kimwell Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing. She was the widower of Ernest "Barney" Barboza, Jr. She was born in Portsmouth, RI. Daughter of the late Beatrice Piediea, had lived most of her life in Fall River. Mrs. Barboza was a seamstress for the former Shelbourne Shirt MFG retiring after 38 years. She enjoyed dancing. Survivors include two sons: Brian Barboza and Todd M. Barboza, both of Fall River, a daughter Karen D. Fernandes of Somerset, two grandchildren, Joshua Fernandes, Kaylee Fernandes, three great grandchildren: Nickolas Perry, David Perry, Celina Fernandes and a niece. She was the sister of the late Emily Perry. Arrangements are by the Oliveira Funeral Homes, 2064 South Main Street, Fall River, MA. Please visit www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 30, 2020