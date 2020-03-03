The Herald News Obituaries
|
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Louis de France Church
Swansea, MA
View Map
Resources
Lorraine M. Gagne Obituary
Lorraine M. (Lavoie) Gagne, 93, of Somerset passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Fall River Jewish Home after a period of declining health. She was the wife of the late Roger D. Gagne. Born in Fall River, daughter of the late Joseph E. and Cecilia (Hubert) Lavoie, she lived most of her life in Somerset where she graduated from Somerset High School class of 1944. She was an active member of St. Louis de France Church in Swansea where she was a lector, Eucharistic Minister and a CCD Instructor as well as a recipient of the Marian Medal in 1996. Lorraine was also a member of the Ladies of St. Anne Sodality, Our Lady of Fatima Senior Club, the Somerset Council on Aging, Friends of the Somerset Library and the Somerset Historical Society. She is survived by her children, Alan R. Gagne and his wife Kristan of Austin, TX, Carol A. Power and her husband Michael of Fall River and Paula A. Little and her husband Charles of New Bedford; five grandchildren, Michael Power and his wife Lindsey, Amy Little and her companion Sean Leitao, Kevin Little, Micalah Jones and Quinn Jones; four great grandchildren, Jordan, Theo, Aoife and Jacob; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Gagne was the sister of the late Lionel and Edward Lavoie and Lillian Roberts. Mrs. Gagnes family would like to thank the staff at the Fall River Jewish Home for the wonderful care and compassion given to Lorraine during her stay with them. Calling hours are Wednesday from 4-7pm in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset. Her funeral will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 9am from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Louis de France Church, Swansea. Interment will be in Nathan Slade Cemetery, Somerset. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lorraines name to the , 5 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or St. Louis de France Church, 56 Buffington St., Swansea, MA 02777. For memorial register or facility directions go to, www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 3, 2020
