Lorraine Monte Obituary
Lorraine (Morrissette) Monte, age 89, of Fall River, passed away on Monday March 18, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Bertha (Fournier) Morrissette. Lorraine was a seamstress for many years at Anderson Little, a member of the ILGWU and enjoyed playing cards, needlework and spending time with her family and friends especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her children: Linda Vieira (husband James), Joseph Monte (wife Judith), and Bert Monte (wife Maureen), grandchildren: Mark, Kelly, Gregg, and Sarah Monte, Kathleen Pfitzer, James Vieira, and Ashley Winchell, and several great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her siblings Bernie, Jeannette, George, Amie, Pete, Norman, and Irene. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Thursday March 28 here at 9:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial St. Dominics Church at 11 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours on Wednesday March 27 from 4-7 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 26, 2019
