Lorraine R. Dias
Lorraine Rose (Coulombe) Dias, 91, of Westport (formerly of Fall River, MA and Somerset, MA), passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 surrounded by her children and grandchildren | who were the center of her long, love-filled life. She instilled in each of her children the value of hard work, civic engagement, and the simple joys of Canadian French culture and heritage (and Parisian, as well, making a few trips to the City of Lights). A former Real Estate Broker | owner/proprietor of "Rolling Rock Realty," she was also a master dog groomer/kennel owner ("Lorraines Poodle Parlor") for many years and active in local, state, and national politics | serving as a member of the Ward 6 (Flint area) Democratic Committee and a delegate to state Democratic conventions in the 1980s. A 1943 graduate of Notre Dame de Lourdes Grammar School and a 1947 graduate of Jesus Mary Academy, she went on to study at Thibodeaus Business School, though she seemed born to be an entrepreneur no matter | and was a natural at selling and buying real estate and investment properties. In addition, she was a Luzier Personalized Cosmetics Consultant for 50 years. During her retirement to Hallandale, Florida where she enjoyed the beach life with several fellow Fall River and Somerset "snowbirds," she served on the Board of Directors of Imperial Towers South. She was also an active volunteer, serving as a Long-Term Care Ombudsman for Bristol Elder Services and was a past member of the DSS (now DCF) Area Advisory Board. Lorraine was a self-made businesswoman but was also a singular force in her childrens lives serving as an active member of PTA and CYO organizations, raising two boxing champions (Joe | a Golden Gloves welter weight and Mark | a Junior Olympian). She loved attending her sons boxing matches and enjoyed watching the sport throughout her life, but the Red Sox also owned her heart. She was a diehard fan. She leaves four children, Joseph Dias LICSW/MS (Joanne Bell) of Fall River, Mark Dias Assoc. Sci. (Deborah Dias) of Fall River, Dr. Laurie Dias-Mitchell (Joseph Mitchell) of Westport and Jill Dumont RN/BSN (Mark Dumont) of Westport; nine grandchildren, Nicole Phenix (David), Atty. Brigid Mitchell (Nicholas Christ), Aaron Bell-Dias (Katherine Nguyen), Patrick Mitchell, Colby Klein (Matthew), Lauren Dias, Kimberly Dias (Gil Aguiar), Molly Dumont and Allie Dumont; six great-grandchildren, Norah Klein, Amelia Klein, Maddox Frank, Nolan Phenix, Lena Bell-Dias and Leo Phenix and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Lucille Roy, Germaine Goyette, Roger Coulombe, Yvette Arruda and Ronald Gagne and the daughter of the late Albert and Alphonsine (Bernier) Coulombe. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Parkinson Disease Assn., 72 E. Concord St. C3, Boston, MA 02118 or the Alzheimer's Association., 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Herald News on Jul. 23, 2020.
July 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family. Lorraine was such a special lady. I will miss her dearly. Rest in Peace Lorraine.
CHRISTINE M HALLIWELL
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
I am so sad to hear of the loss of your mom. My deepest condolences to Laurie, Joe, Mark, Jill and the entire family. I will always have great memories of the times we spent on Buckley St. Your mom was always so nice to all the kids from the neighborhood. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
John Quinlan
John Quinlan
July 23, 2020
Our sincere condolences to her children and grandchildren. We deeply share your loss. Auntie was an inspiration to our family and we will forever miss her. Love, George & Rianne
Rianne Crepeau
Family
July 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss.Lorraine was a wonderful person,
Anne Thibault
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
