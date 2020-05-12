|
|
Lorraine R. (Pelletier) Fontes, 90, of Westport passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, May 10, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Manuel Fontes. Born in Fall River, daughter of the late Edward N. and RosalieB. (Potvin) Pelletier, she had lived in Westport since 1977. Prior to retirement, she was a registered nurse at St. Luke's Hospital, New Bedford. She also worked as a visiting nurse for the Town of Westport and worked for Westport Family Medicine. A Communicant of St. John the Baptist Church, Westport, she also volunteered for the church. Mrs. Fontes was a friendly visitor of the Westport Council on Aging. She was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, she enjoyed painting with water colors and taking care of her house plants. Survivors include 2 sons: Stephen M. Fontes and his wife Linda of NC and David E. Fontes and his wife Stacey of MA; 4 daughters: Christine V. Peters and her husband Gary of GA, Catherine A. LaCross and her husband Jonathan of NY, Cynthia M. Baillargeon and her husband Leonard of MA and Carolyn M. Fontes and her husband Jim Wilson of MA; a brother: Paul E. Pelletier of NH; a sister: Jacqueline D. Cabral of MA; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Private arrangements under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Covenant House, 550 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10018 or ny.covenanthouse.org. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 12, 2020