Lorraine R. (Silvia) Nolin, 84, a longtime resident of Swansea, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 in the Crawford House Nursing Center, Fall River after a long illness. She was the wife of Delano U. Nolin, and the widow of Robert J. Corcoran Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Francis Silvia and the late Cora (Holt) Silvia, she attended St. Marys Catholic School and was a graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School. She worked 40 years as a seamstress in various Fall River mills, and an additional 10 years as an assembler for Deknatel. She was a former member of the Columbianetts Auxiliary, Fr. Joseph Boehr Council, Tiverton; and an honorary member of the Our Lady of Grace Seniors, Westport. Besides her husband she is survived by a son, Robert J. Corcoran Jr, and his wife Karen of Litchfield, NH; a daughter Sheila OBrien-Quinn of Somerset; a step-daughter, Dorothy Pimentel and her husband George of New Bedford; a sister Joan Gagne and her husband Raymond of Westport; five grandchildren, Cristle Gordon, Sean Corcoran, Jennifer Sanchez, Robert OBrien and Garrett OBrien; five great grandchildren, Ella Gordon, Shylah and Ashley Sanchez, Isaac and Gemma OBrien; also nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by seven siblings, Raymond Silvia, Robert, Joseph and John Stanton, Ann Michael, Katherine Moore and Theresa Lowry-Canuel. Her funeral will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 9AM from the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset with a 10AM Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas More Church, Luther Ave., Somerset. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Sunday 4-7 PM. Donations in Lorraines memory may be made to Cure SMA at www.curesma.org. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
