Lorraine Saraiva

Lorraine (Dias) Saraiva, age 92 passed away after a brief illness on August 30, 2020. A lifelong resident of Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Violet (Tavares) Dias and the wife of the late Joseph Chick Saraiva. She was the beloved mom of Susan Saraiva Murray and her husband Michael. She was a kind and generous spirit with a great sense of humor. She was an avid golfer, sports lover and loved to travel and go out for lunch. She adored her four-legged granddoggers. She will be missed by those who knew her. Survivors include her sister Lillian Price (husband Paul) of PA and several dear nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank St Annes Hospital and Beacon Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to her. Lorraines funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N Main St, Fall River on Friday September 4, 2020 with a visitation from 10-11 A.M., followed by a Service at 11:00 A.M. Interment in St Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her honor, may be made to a charity of your choice
Due to current restrictions, we ask for your patience as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects.