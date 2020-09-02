1/1
Lorraine Saraiva
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine (Dias) Saraiva, age 92 passed away after a brief illness on August 30, 2020. A lifelong resident of Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Violet (Tavares) Dias and the wife of the late Joseph Chick Saraiva. She was the beloved mom of Susan Saraiva Murray and her husband Michael. She was a kind and generous spirit with a great sense of humor. She was an avid golfer, sports lover and loved to travel and go out for lunch. She adored her four-legged granddoggers. She will be missed by those who knew her. Survivors include her sister Lillian Price (husband Paul) of PA and several dear nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank St Annes Hospital and Beacon Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to her. Lorraines funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N Main St, Fall River on Friday September 4, 2020 with a visitation from 10-11 A.M., followed by a Service at 11:00 A.M. Interment in St Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her honor, may be made to a charity of your choice. To send the family expressions of sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com Due to current restrictions, we ask for your patience as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Service
11:00 AM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved