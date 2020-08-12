Lorraine Sardinha, 90, wife of the late Henry Sardinha, passed away peacefully at home 8/9/20. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Antonio Bento Daniel & Delvina Rose (Sequeira) Daniel. Working in the local garment industry for many years, she retired in 2000 a proud member of the ILGWU. She ran a flea market business to support her love of both international and domestic travel. She instilled her adventurous spirit in her children with a sprinkle of her "adventure dust." She was happiest when surrounded by family and continued the tradition of hosting an extended family Christmas Eve party for 52 years. A strong and caring wife and mother who loved her children unconditionally, Lorraines legacy is one of helping others lift themselves up, always seeing the good in people, and being a kind and caring soul. Survivors include: her loving sisters Geraldine Lapre and Patricia Ahaesy; her devoted children, Henry Sardinha (wife Claire) of Portsmouth, David Sardinha (wife Pamela) of Tiverton, Gail and Gloria Sardinha both of Lakeland, FL, and Barbara Sardinha of Portsmouth; 7 grandchildren, Christopher Sardinha, April Sjosten, Eric Sardinha, Shelly Jaseau, Craig Sardinha, Jamie and Chace Gordon; 7 great-grandchildren, Lucy & Ella Sjosten, Cora, Kai & Jake Sardinha, and Harper Gaudet and soon-to-arrive Eliza Lorraine Sardinha; many nieces & nephews. Calling Hours are Thursday 8/13/20 6-8pm in Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in St Anthony of Padua Church on Saturday, 8/15/20 at 9am. Masks and distancing required. Interment St Patrick Cemetery. Gathering at funeral home prior to mass Saturday is private by family invitation only. In lieu of flowers, donations to Disabled American Veterans 855-619-4376 www.DAV.org
