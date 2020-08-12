1/1
Lorraine Sardinha
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine Sardinha, 90, wife of the late Henry Sardinha, passed away peacefully at home 8/9/20. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Antonio Bento Daniel & Delvina Rose (Sequeira) Daniel. Working in the local garment industry for many years, she retired in 2000 a proud member of the ILGWU. She ran a flea market business to support her love of both international and domestic travel. She instilled her adventurous spirit in her children with a sprinkle of her "adventure dust." She was happiest when surrounded by family and continued the tradition of hosting an extended family Christmas Eve party for 52 years. A strong and caring wife and mother who loved her children unconditionally, Lorraines legacy is one of helping others lift themselves up, always seeing the good in people, and being a kind and caring soul. Survivors include: her loving sisters Geraldine Lapre and Patricia Ahaesy; her devoted children, Henry Sardinha (wife Claire) of Portsmouth, David Sardinha (wife Pamela) of Tiverton, Gail and Gloria Sardinha both of Lakeland, FL, and Barbara Sardinha of Portsmouth; 7 grandchildren, Christopher Sardinha, April Sjosten, Eric Sardinha, Shelly Jaseau, Craig Sardinha, Jamie and Chace Gordon; 7 great-grandchildren, Lucy & Ella Sjosten, Cora, Kai & Jake Sardinha, and Harper Gaudet and soon-to-arrive Eliza Lorraine Sardinha; many nieces & nephews. Calling Hours are Thursday 8/13/20 6-8pm in Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in St Anthony of Padua Church on Saturday, 8/15/20 at 9am. Masks and distancing required. Interment St Patrick Cemetery. Gathering at funeral home prior to mass Saturday is private by family invitation only. In lieu of flowers, donations to Disabled American Veterans 855-619-4376 www.DAV.org. To ensure that family receive all online condolences, please submit only through funeral home website www.silvafaria.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Memorial Gathering
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Service
09:00 AM
St Anthony of Padua Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved