Lorraine T. Robillard
Lorraine T. (Medeiros) Robillard, age 86 of Fall River, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in St. Annes Hospital with her loving family by her side. Born in Fall River, Lorraine was the beloved wife of the late Robert G. Robillard and the daughter of the late Antone & Laura (Vieira) Medeiros. Lorraine is survived by five generations of family which includes her children: Kenneth Robillard of Cumming, GA, Kevin Robillard & Karen Pavao both of Fall River; 7 grandchildren: Kellie Robillard, Kory & Kenny Robillard, Derek Pavao, Jennifer Lumley, Justin Pavao, Ashlee Robillard; 8 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; several nieces & nephews. Lorraine, affectionally known as 'Kix', Worked for Somerset Holiday Lanes for 30+ years. She loved everything patriotic and was an avid Yankees fan. Lorraine was fond of skiing and traveling with late husband and family. She enjoyed boating at the Somerset marina and was active in Taunton Leisure Wood community for many years. Above all she cherished time spent with her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lorraines memory to: Autism Speaks, Inc. charitable corporation Address: 1 East 33rd Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016. U.S. Following cremation, services for Lorraine will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River at a day & time to be announced. Interment will take place in Notre Dame Cemetery. To send the family expressions of sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com. We ask for your patience as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects.

Published in The Herald News on Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
