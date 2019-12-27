|
Lorraine (Camara) Urso, 93, of Fall River, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was the wife of the late John P. 'Chick' Urso. She spent several years enjoying her time as a beloved employee of the Fall River Public Library. Survivors include a daughter, Sandra J. Bernier and her husband Paul, two granddaughters: Alyson Beaulieu, her husband Derek and their daughter Cori; and granddaughter Casey Bernier. She also leaves a brother-in-law, Jim Nordberg as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Manuel and Gloria (Tavares) Camara and the sister of the late Hilda Martin and Terry Nordberg. The one thing you all should know is she was a fiesty, sharp tongued, amazing woman, who lived the best life anyone could ask for. Funeral Service will be Saturday at 10:00 A.M. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St.Fall River. Burial, St. Patrick Cemetery. Visitation Saturday morning only from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Memorial Home, 2446 Highland Ave. Fall River, MA 02720. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 27, 2019