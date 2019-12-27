Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Urso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Urso

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Urso Obituary
Lorraine (Camara) Urso, 93, of Fall River, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was the wife of the late John P. 'Chick' Urso. She spent several years enjoying her time as a beloved employee of the Fall River Public Library. Survivors include a daughter, Sandra J. Bernier and her husband Paul, two granddaughters: Alyson Beaulieu, her husband Derek and their daughter Cori; and granddaughter Casey Bernier. She also leaves a brother-in-law, Jim Nordberg as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Manuel and Gloria (Tavares) Camara and the sister of the late Hilda Martin and Terry Nordberg. The one thing you all should know is she was a fiesty, sharp tongued, amazing woman, who lived the best life anyone could ask for. Funeral Service will be Saturday at 10:00 A.M. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St.Fall River. Burial, St. Patrick Cemetery. Visitation Saturday morning only from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Memorial Home, 2446 Highland Ave. Fall River, MA 02720. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -