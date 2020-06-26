Lorraine Viveiros

Lorraine (Graci) Viveiros, 93, of Somerset passed away March 6, 2020 at Clifton Rehabilitation Nursing Home. She was the loving wife of the late Bertrand Roy, Emanuel Ryder and John Viveiros. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late James and Stella (Zeoli) Graci and sister of the late Joseph Graci. Mrs. Viveiros was a member of the First Christian Congregational Church in Swansea and had worked for many years as a Sales Associate for various stores throughout the area. She took great pride in her appearance and above anything else, loved cooking for and spending time with her family. Survivors include her brothers: Robert Graci and Anthony Graci; her grandchildren: Heather Mello, James Roy Sr., Neil Roy, Zachary Roy and Ava Roy; her great grandchildren: Michaela & Parker Healy, Dakota Roy and James Roy, Jr.; several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late James Roy and Kathleen Parker. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Monday, June 29th at 11 AM at Oliveira Funeral Homes - South Main Street Chapel, 2064 South Main St. Fall River, MA 02724 followed by inurnment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. Calling hours will be held Monday from 9 | 11 AM, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lorraines name can be made to the Clifton Activity Fund, 500 Wilbur Ave. Somerset, MA 02725. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 26, 2020.