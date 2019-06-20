Louis Charves, Jr., 82, of Somerset, MA passed away unexpectedly at home on June 9th, 2019. He was the loving and devoted husband for 59 years to Marilyn A. (Riley) Charves. Louie was raised in Swansea, MA, the eldest of eleven children born to the late Louis Patrick Charves and the late Eileen (Costa) Charves. He is survived by the following beloved: wife Marilyn, daughter Malorie A. Matta of Somerset, MA, grandsons Austin Charves Bertrand and Harrison Von Bertrand, his sisters Eileen Carpenter and her husband Alphonse, Delores Carpenter, Theresa Sawyer and her husband David, Patricia Nannery and her husband James, his brothers Lawrence Charves and his wife Joan, Joseph Charves and his wife Nelia, many nieces and nephews and friends. He was predeceased by sisters Cecelia Charves, Hilda Springer and brothers George Charves, Ronald Charves. He and his wife were lifelong residents of Somerset, MA. Louie was the sole proprietor of Charves Tire and Supply, a Cooper Tires dealership in Swansea, MA which he established in his early youth as a highly skilled mechanic and operated until his retirement. In his later years he was employed for many years by Stop & Shop, Somerset, MA. Louie will be profoundly missed by his family and friends. He will be remembered for his genuine kindheartedness, friendly personality, amazing work ethic which extended far beyond conventional retirement age and health barriers, good-humored nature and heartwarming smile. He knew no strangers and was a real people person; he especially loved children. Throughout his lifetime including up until his death, he helped many people in any capacity that he could offer, his generosity knew no bounds. His existence was focused on being an unexpected blessing to his family, friends and to people he did not know. His memory and legacy will be as a wonderful, faithful and honest man, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, businessman, neighbor and friend. He believed in God and a place called heaven. During his lifetime Louie enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, his work life, traveling, music, skiing, ocean swimming, biking, musical theatre, road trips, reading multiple newspapers daily, cars, trucks, watching sporting events and going to restaurants. A Gathering of Remembrance for relatives and friends will be held on what would have been Louies 83rd birthday, Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 4:00 PM | 7:00 PM at Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St. Somerset, MA. Private interment service will take place the following day at St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset, MA where he will rest amongst four generations of the Charves family. Published in The Herald News on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary