Louis G. Carreiro, 90, of Westport, passed away on Monday. June 24, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of the late Mary (Silvia) Carreiro. Born in Westport, he was son of the late Manuel and Mary (Gomes) Carreiro. Mr. Carreiro was a Communicant of Our Lady of Grace Church, Westport. An avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan, he also enjoyed gardening and the outdoors. He was a member of the former Our Lady of Grace Couples Club. Survivors include 2 sons: Louis G. Carreiro, Jr. and his wife Kathy of Westport and Russell P. Carreiro and his wife Maria of Westport; 2 brothers: Thomas Carreiro of Westport and David Carreiro of Westport; 2 grandsons: Mark Carreiro and his wife Nina and Matthew Carreiro; a great grandson: Luke; and many nieces and nephews. He was brother of the late Charles, Joseph, Edward, Milton, James and Edwina Carreiro. Mass of Christian Burial to which relatives and friends are invited will be Friday, June 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Church, Westport at 10:00 A.M. Visitation will be Friday from 8:30 - 9:30 A.M. at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport prior to the Mass. Burial will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. For directions or to sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 26, 2019