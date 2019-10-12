|
Louis Rego Costa, Sr., 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Melbourne, Florida on September 7, 2019 after a prolonged illness. Lou Sr. was a beloved Father and amazing Dad and is survived by his daughter, Irene Costa and her sons, Thomas and James, his son, Lou Costa Jr. and his wife Jennifer and stepdaughter Jackie and his son Jonathan and his wife Kim and their sons Thomas and Michael and daughter Kaitlyn and his granddaughter Grace Costa and great grandson Marcus. He was also loved by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, John Rego Costa and mother Dorothy Cabral Costa and his son, John Rego Costa and identical twin brother, also named John Rego Costa. He loved dogs and will have many canine companions waiting for him at the Rainbow Bridge. He was born and raised in Fall River, Massachusetts and lived in Somerset before moving to Melbourne, Florida in 1996. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, walking his dogs and working on cars and recently retired after 50 years as an ASE certified Master Mechanic for Goodyear Automotive. His dedication to Goodyear earned him a flight on the Goodyear Blimp with his son, Lou Jr. and they each got to pilot the legendary airship. His health began declining at the beginning of this year with frequent hospital visits and his only wish during each visit was to return to the home he loved. His son, Lou Jr and ex-wife of 49 years, Gloria Kirkman cared for him in home hospice so he could spend his final weeks surrounded by loved ones as he prepared for his final journey. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 19th at Holy Trinity Church in Fall River.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 12, 2019