Louis S. Massa, Sr., age 90, passed away on Friday April 17, 2020. He was the son of the late Miguel and Maria (Souza) Massa, and husband of the late Evelyn (Terceira) Massa. Louis enjoyed working on cars, watching westerns and spending time with his family. He is survived by his children Louis Massa Jr., Donna Massa, Debra Parente, David Massa (wife Brenda), and Lisa Drolet (husband Steve), sister Delores Costa, 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Miguel Massa Jr. and grandfather of the late Scott A. Massa. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 20, 2020