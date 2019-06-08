|
Louis V. Carvalho, Born in Fall River, MA on April 7, 1933, died June 5th, 2019, and lived 86 wonderful years. Born to Louis V. Carvalho and Julia Miranda Carvalho, he and his sister, Mildred (Carvalho) Travers, lost their beloved mother when they were children. Lou met the love of his life, Adeline Travers and they were married in 1954. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. When he was honorably discharged, he returned home and worked nights as a meat cutter to earn enough money for his college education. Lou and Adeline had two daughters and he spent many sleepless nights studying and caring for their babies. Louis graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering from the school that became UMASS Dartmouth. They moved to Tiverton, RI and he had a long career at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, RI. He was very proud to serve as a Navy civilian. He worked on Torpedo Fire Control Systems, helping to develop the Weapons Systems Accuracy Trials. Louis was a supervisor in the Missiles Division and was a senior manager of Missile Foreign Military Sales. A highlight of his career was spending two years in Hawaii as a fleet advisor to Commander of Submarine Pacific. He retired in 1997 and was awarded the Navys Meritorious Civilian Service Award, one of the highest awards given to Navy civilians for their service. Lou was preceded in death by Adeline after a wonderful 60-year long marriage, and their sweet dog, Coco. He leaves behind two daughters: Sheila Cambra and husband Russell Cambra; Pamela Lisiewicz and husband John Lisiewicz and four grandchildren, Julia (Cambra) Arruda, Christopher Cambra, Mary Lisiewicz and Molly Lisiewicz. His first great grandchild, Louis Victor Arruda, was named in his honor. He is survived by his dear younger sister, Mildred (Carvalho) Travers of Somerset, MA, and many wonderful God Children, nieces and nephews. Lou enjoyed being active and spending time outdoors. He loved to fish with his Father when they were young, He loved to travel, go to dinner, golf and take the family on road trips. He loved his cars. Those close to Lou know that he enjoyed comfort foods, like the clam boils he would prepare for friends and family. Lou especially enjoyed the apple pies his daughters baked just for him. Each day, he realized how blessed he had been to have his wife, her wonderful food, a loving family and a life of exciting opportunity. Relatives & friends are invited & may call on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am at POCASSET MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 462 Main Road, Tiverton. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am in St. Christopher Church, 1554 Main Road, Tiverton. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Pocasset Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Herald News on June 8, 2019