Louise A. (Bianchi) Carvalho, 86, of Westport, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was the former wife of the late Thomas Carvalho, Sr. Ms. Carvalho was born in Cranston, RI daughter of the late Pasquale and Mary (Beattie) Bianchi and had resided in Westport since 1965. Prior to her retirement, she was the owner/operator of Lous Place, Fall River. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her 3 sons: Thomas Carvalho, Jr. and his companion Diane Nadeau of Westport, Joseph Carvalho and his wife Debra of Westport and Kenneth Carvalho and his wife Dawn of NY; 2 daughters: Robin Hurley and her husband Daniel of Westport and Cathy Richard and her husband Marc of Westport; 2 sisters: Evelyn "Del" Morrissette of Westport and Sandra Sousa of FL; 12 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Pasquale, Manuel, Charles and John Bianchi. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to which relatives and friends are invited will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Church, Westport at 10:00 A.M. Interment to follow in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneral service.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 5, 2019