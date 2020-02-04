|
|
Louise Anne Macy, 95, of Canton, passed away February 2, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late David Kniznik and Bella Shatkin Kniznik. Beloved wife of the late Edwin A. Macy. Devoted mother of Deborah Macy Sewall (Sydney) and Barbara Jane Macy and the late David James Macy. Dear grandmother of Bella Sewall Wolitz (David) and Sam Sewall (Wendy Evans). Proud great-grandmother of Michael Wolitz, Joshua Wolitz, Justin Sewall and Leo Sewall. Loving sister of the late Estelle Klayman and Sylvia Fain. She was a loving aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Louises smile warmed all who met her. Louise was a member of Temple Beth El in Fall River, Nehar Shalom Community Synogogue in Jamaica Plain and Kennebec Land Trust and Hadassah. Services at Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Rd., Newton Centre, MA on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11 am, interment will follow at Temple Beth El Cemetery, Fall River. Shiva will be held at Orchard Cove, 1 Del Pond Dr., Canton, MA 02021 following interment until 6 pm, minyan at 5pm. Wednesday and Thursday shiva will be held at Nehar Shalom Community Synogogue, 6-8 pm, minyan at 7 pm. Donations in her memory may be made to Temple Beth El, P.O. Box 871, Augusta, ME 04332, Nehar Shalom Community Synogogue, 43 Lochstead St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130, Kennebec Land Trust, P.O. Box 261, Winthrop, ME 04364, or a . Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors | www.brezniak funeraldirectors.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 4, 2020