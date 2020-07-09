Louise Ann DiCorpo, 90, a long-time resident of Westport , MA, died peaceably in her sleep on July 5th, 2020 at her current residence at NHC Healthcare facility in Dunlap, TN. Louise is survived by her daughter, Sandra (David) Franklin and three grandchildren: Katie (Erik) Lundgren of Washington, DC, Will Franklin of Chattanooga, TN and Becky (John Paul) Kuhn of Culver City, CA, along with two great grandsons, Teddy and Alex Lundgren. Louise was born in Fall River, MA on January 22, 1930 to Francisco and Irene Braga. She attended Durfee high school but left school before graduating to get a job to help support her large family. Her first job was as a seamstress at Auerbach Bathrobe Manufacturing where she met her future husband, Bill DiCorpo, a young soldier returning from the war in search of employment, at the factory Christmas party. After a brief courtship, they were married in September of 1948. They worked together at Auerbach for over 40 years and after 60+ years of marriage, Bill died in February 2006. Louise loved her family, parties, dancing and travel. She got to travel each Christmas holiday when she and her husband Bill would make their trip "down south" to visit their only daughter and her family, armed with many loaves of Portuguese sweet bread and chourico, two delicacies that are not readily available in Chattanooga. While visiting the family there, her cooking drew crowds of kids from the neighborhood that loved her Italian/Portuguese cuisine. She and Bill loved to entertain, so for many years they hosted a 4th of July family reunion at their home in Westport for her extended family, complete with a huge clam boil. After her husband died in 2006, Louise dealt with many medical issues herself, becoming totally blind in 2010, which forced her to leave the Westport home that she loved. But she was a tough lady in spite of it surviving despite it all for over 14 years. She is and will continue to be missed by family and friends. Louises body is being sent to Fall River, MA this week and will be interred next to her husband at a graveside service scheduled at 1:00 PM on July 10th at Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River, MA. Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, 601 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, TN 37415, www. lanefh.com
