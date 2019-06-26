Home

Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
462 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
(401) 625-5945
Louise Joubert
Louise C. Joubert Obituary
Louise Claire Joubert, 81, of Tiverton, RI, passed away on June 24th, 2019. She was the widow of the late Raymond Joseph Joubert. She was a beloved wife, loving mother, sister and grandmother. She will be greatly missed. She graduated from Union School of Nursing and obtained Bachelors and Masters degrees both in Nursing, at Salve Regina University. She was the Tiverton Middle School Nurse for 20 years, and was devoted to her many students. Born in Portsmouth, RI, she was the daughter of the late Laura (Souza) and Frank Lima. She is survived by 2 daughters Jacqueline M. Joubert and Brenda L. Haldane (David) along with a granddaughter Michela K. Joubert. She was the mother of the late Michael R. Joubert. In addition, she leaves a brother Francis Lima (Maureen) and a sister-in-law Elaine Whittemore (Gene). She also leaves several other grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Visitation Friday from 5 to 7PM at the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI. Her Funeral will be held Saturday with a 10am Mass at Holy Ghost Church. Burial at Pocasset Hill. www.almeida-pocasset.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made e to 8180 Greensboro Dr., Ste. 400, McLean, VA 22012 or Dana Farber Cancer Institute PO BOX 849168 Boston, MA 02284.
Published in The Herald News on June 26, 2019
