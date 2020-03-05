Home

Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
462 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
(401) 625-5945
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
462 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
462 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Ghost Church
Louise Frazier Obituary
Louise (Oliveira) Frazier 83, of Tiverton, passed away on March 2nd, 2020. She was the widow of George Frazier. She was the daughter of the late Emanuel and Rose (Farias) Oliveira. Louise was a seamstress for many years before becoming proprietor of Oliveira's Bakery and Coffee Shop. Louise loved to cook. She was a kind and compassionate soul, she would help anyone.. Louise loved to play cards and go to the casino. She had a green thumb and could make anything grow. She loved to garden. She enjoyed going on motorcycle rides "Miss Harley" with her husband. She is survived by her children Richard Frazier (wife Lisa), Doreen Frazier and Susan Hancock (husband Jay), She also leaves her grandchildren Jesse Frazier, Matthew Frazier, Christopher Frazier, Jordan Hancock and Cody Frazier. In addition, she is survived by a great granddaughter Abby Rose Frazier. Siblings are Tina Travers, "Bella" Santos, Christine Buchanan, Manny Oliveira, Marianne Camara & Theresa Gillette. She was predeceased by siblings Connie Sousa, Joseph Oliveira and John Oliveira. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday from 5 to 8 PM. Her Funeral will be held on Saturday at 9:30am am from the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home, 462 Main Rd., Tiverton with a 10:30am Mass at Holy Ghost Church. Burial at Pocasset Hill. www.almeida-pocasset.com Flowers are welcome or donations can be made in her memory to RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St., #306, Providence , RI 02906 or act.alz.org.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 5, 2020
