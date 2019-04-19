Louise G. Prescott, 97, of Swansea, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019. Born Louise Whitman Gifford, Weezie grew up in Fall River, Massachusetts, the daughter of Florence (Chase) and Paul Gifford and sister to the late Benjamin C. Gifford. She spent summers in Westport, MA. Louise attended the Mary C. Wheeler and Miss Halls Schools and graduated from Erskine Secretarial School. After graduation, she worked in Boston and Fall River, until she married Winward Prescott, Jr. on April 17, 1948. Louise and Winward then moved to Swansea to raise a family. First and foremost, Louise was a devoted wife and mother, a gentle presence in the lives of her family. She took great pride in her home and was a wonderful cook and gracious hostess. She is survived by her four daughters Mary Lee, Betty, and Pamela of Swansea and Louise, of Long Island, four grandchildren, Ransom Griffin, Winward Griffin, Hannah Prescott-Eberle and Adam Eberle, and four great grandchildren, Abigail and Ava Griffin, and Benjamin and Teddy Griffin, as well as her son-in-law, Russell Eberle, and granddaughters-in-law Alexandra Griffin and Stephanie Griffin. Louise was active in several community organizations. Like her mother before her, she served as a member of the Board of Directors and treasurer of the Animal Rescue League of Fall River for many years. She was most proud when in 1995, a new facility for the animals was completed. She also loved working as a member of the Board of Directors at the Fall River Womens Union, the Stevens Home in Swansea and the King Philip Settlement House, all of whose humanitarian missions were near and dear to her heart. Louise was cherished by all who knew her. She loved playing bridge, mahjong, reading, gardening, traveling, golfing, volunteering and spending time with her family and friends. A lifelong animal lover, she owned many beloved dogs over the years. Louise was a member of the Junior League of Fall River, the Acoaxet Golf Club, Elephant Rock Beach Club, Swansea Garden Club and the Friday Club. She had a brave, compassionate heart and a light spirit that touched so many. Louise will be dearly missed. Her family is grateful for the care and support she received in recent years from the staff of The Home for the Aged at Adams House and Clifton Rehabilitative Nursing Center. Calling hours are Monday, April 22nd from 4-7 pm at the Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Road, Swansea. Her service of thanksgiving will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd, 10:00 am at the First Congregational Church, 1113 Grand Army of the Republic Highway, Swansea. Relatives and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Animal Rescue League of Fall River, 474 Durfee Street, Fall River, MA 02720. Burial will be private. For tributes and directions: www.waring-sullivan.com. Published in The Herald News on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary