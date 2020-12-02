1/1
Louise J. Crawford
Louise J. (Haskell) Crawford 98, of Fall River, wife of the late Stephen Crawford, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. She was a housekeeper at St. Anne's Hospital for 16 years. She leaves four children, Hazel Morrison, Bernice Greeson (husband James), Norma Silva (late husband Antonio) and Joseph Crawford (wife Jackie); seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three siblings, Syrena Davis, Mary Kirkham and Louie Haskell and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Thurley McDonald, Priscilla Heyes and Allen Haskell and the daughter of the late Louie and Syrena (Everson) Haskell. A visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a funeral service at 4:00 PM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association., 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Herald News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
DEC
4
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
