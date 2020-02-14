|
Louise (Vidal) Lebreux, 83, of Tiverton, wife of Roland A. Lebreux, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on February 13, 2020. She enjoyed many years of traveling and camping with her husband. She was passionate about spending quality time with her family and friends and she especially looked forward to family gatherings on Sunday afternoon. Louise was a talented seamstress and she enjoyed playing bingo, slot machines and bowling. Louise was a member of St. Madeleine Sophie Womens Guild and the Knights of Columbus Columbiettes. Besides her husband of 63 years, she leaves four sons, Roland II (wife Karen) and Paul (wife Michelle) of Tiverton, Richard (wife Lisa) of Westport and Donald (wife Amy) of Houston, nine grandchildren, Nicole, Ashley, Renee, Desiree, Paul, Joshua, Zachary, Jackie and Jacob; five great-grandchildren, Rhianna, P J, Lennox, River and Desmond; two siblings, Annette Therrien and Maurice Vidal. She was the sister of the late Paul Vidal and the daughter of the late Edmond and Jeanne (Patry) Vidal. A visitation and service will be held Sunday February 16, 2020, from 2 to 6 pm at Auclairs Funeral Home Fall River, MA. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute (dana-farber.org). Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 14, 2020