Louise M. (Ferry) Burke, 81, of Westport, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was the wife of Ronald J. "Red" Burke, they shared 58 years of marriage. Mrs. Burke was born in Westport, daughter of the late Manuel Ferry, Jr. and the late Mary (Costa) Ferry and had been a lifelong resident of the town. She enjoyed knitting and being outdoors. Mrs. Burke was a communicant of St. George Church, Westport. She loved cooking for and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Survivors along with her husband include her 4 sons: Steven Burke and his wife Conny of AZ, Paul Burke and his wife Lisa of Westport, Ronald Burke, Jr. and his wife Roxanna of New Bedford and Thomas Burke and his wife Kerry of Westport; her 3 daughters: Arline Cordeiro and her husband James, Peggy Gomez and her husband Robert and Kristy Burke, all of Westport; 3 brothers: Arthur Ferry of NY, Manuel Ferry III and Michael Ferry, both of Westport; 3 sisters: Mary I. Ferry, Helen Ferry and Arline F. Peckham, all of Westport; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Mary Louise Burke and sister of the late Henry Ferry, John Ferry, Ernest Ferry and Isabelle Lachapelle. Private arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Twilight Wish Foundation, P.O. Box 1042, Doylestown, PA 18901or to 21FrienDS, 1118 Drift Rd., Westport, MA 02790. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 3, 2020.