Lourdegardia M. (Machado) Belchior, 84, of Berkley passed away October 13, 2019 at Morton Hospital in Taunton. She was the wife of the late Antonio DaSilva Belchior. Born in Faja de Cima, St. Michael, Azores, she was the daughter of the late Luis and Antonia (Silva) Machado. Mrs. Belchior was a communicant of Santo Christo Church and had worked as a Seamstress for River LTD before retiring in 2000. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, watching the Portuguese Channel and taking day trips. She loved life and spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her sons: Luis Belchior (wife: Lina) of Berkley and Carlos Belchior (wife: Celina) of Berkley; her daughters: Guida Carvalho (husband: Luis) of Berkley, Mary Belchior of Fall River and Nelia Costa (husband: Paul) of Berkley; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Antonio Machado. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM from Oliveira Funeral Home, 215 Columbia St. Fall River, MA 02721 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at Santo Christo Church, Columbia St. Fall River. Interment will be in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held October 21, 2019 from 8 | 10:30 AM, prior to the funeral. www. OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 19, 2019