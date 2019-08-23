|
Lourdes Espirito (Pevide) Melo, age 68 of Swansea, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her residence with the comfort of her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Antonio Melo. Lourdes was born in Furnas, Sao Miguel, Azores the daughter of the late Manuel and Maria (Costa) Pevide. Before her illness, Mrs. Melo was employed with ShelBurne and Fall River Shirt Co for many years. She was a loving and caring person who was devoted to her family and would help any person in need. In 2002 Mrs. Melos heart was broken when her grandson Matthew passed away, but she never gave up her faith. Besides her beloved husband Tony of over 46 years, she is survived by her loving son Michael Melo and his wife Deborah of Swansea, grandmother of Tiffany Melo and great-grandmother of Carter Matthew St. Pierre. She was also the sister of Joseph Pevide and Maria Melo both of Fall River as well as nieces and nephews. Mrs. Melos funeral will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 8:30 am from the Somerset Funeral Home of Silva-Faria 84 County Street, Somerset, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. John of God Church. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Fall River. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 25th from 4 to 7pm. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook visit www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 23, 2019