Rev. Luciano Joaquim de Medeiros Pereira, 88 of Dartmouth, MA, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Born in Capelas, Sao Miguel, Acores. He was the son of the late Antonio Joaquim Pereira and Palmira Botelho M. Pereira. He attended Parochial School in the Village of Capelas. At age 12, Fr. Pereira entered the Seminary of Angra do Heroismo on the island of Terceira. He was ordained at the Cathedral of Angra on May 30, 1954. Shortly thereafter, he immigrated to the U.S. to serve the needs of the Portuguese-American Community. Fr. Pereira was then assigned to Our Lady of Angels Church in Fall River. From there he was assigned to Our Lady of Mount Carmel in New Bedford, where he remained for 11 years. Fr. Pereira was the assigned to St. Michaels Church in Fall River. In 1975, he became the Pastor of Our Lady of Health Church in Fall River for 9 months. In May, 1976, he was named Pastor of Espirito Santo Church in F.R. In 1979, Fr. Pereira was assigned to St. John the Baptist Church in New Bedford, the first Portuguese Church in the U.S. On July 3, 1995, Fr. Pereira was assigned back to St. Michaels Church as Pastor. Among his many accomplishments, Fr. Pereira reorganized the Holy Ghost Society and reinstated the Holy Name Society and the Holy Rosary Society. Besides his dedication to the priesthood, Fr. Pereira was very involved in the Portuguese Community. He was the founder of P.Y.C.O. (1970), Ateneu Luso Americano (1971), and the E.S.L. Program (1972). He is survived by cousins and many Godchildren. Fr. Pereiras Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Michaels Church, 189 Essex St., Fall River on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Interment will take place in St. Johns Cemetery, New Bedford. His wake will be held in St. Michaels Church on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 4-8 P.M. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 30, 2019