1/1
Lucien R. Blanchette
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucien's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucien R. Blanchette, 79, of Westport, husband of Simone (Binette) Blanchette, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He served as a US Veteran for 27 years in the Marines, Army and National Guard. He was also an LPN for several hospitals including Paul Devers, Corrigan and Union Hospital and a few other nursing homes. He loved to read, tinker around, a good game of chess and playing the harmonica, concertina and the guitar. Besides his wife of 53 years, he leaves two children, Eric Blanchette (wife Kristy) of Acushnet and Ann Karl (husband Todd) of Westport; three grandchildren,Dakota Blanchette and Zachary and Dylan Karl; a twin sister, Lucienne Mulvihill (husband late James) of Illinois; a brother, Girard Blanchette of Brockton and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Roger Jean Blanchette and Maurice Blanchette and the son of the late John and Elmire (Fontaine) Blanchette. A visitation will be held Friday from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St.. Funeral service will be private. Face coverings and social distancing required. Please omit flowers and consider a donation to Homes for Our Troops, 6 Main St., Taunton, MA 02780. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved