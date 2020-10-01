Lucien R. Blanchette, 79, of Westport, husband of Simone (Binette) Blanchette, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He served as a US Veteran for 27 years in the Marines, Army and National Guard. He was also an LPN for several hospitals including Paul Devers, Corrigan and Union Hospital and a few other nursing homes. He loved to read, tinker around, a good game of chess and playing the harmonica, concertina and the guitar. Besides his wife of 53 years, he leaves two children, Eric Blanchette (wife Kristy) of Acushnet and Ann Karl (husband Todd) of Westport; three grandchildren,Dakota Blanchette and Zachary and Dylan Karl; a twin sister, Lucienne Mulvihill (husband late James) of Illinois; a brother, Girard Blanchette of Brockton and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Roger Jean Blanchette and Maurice Blanchette and the son of the late John and Elmire (Fontaine) Blanchette. A visitation will be held Friday from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St.. Funeral service will be private. Face coverings and social distancing required. Please omit flowers and consider a donation to Homes for Our Troops, 6 Main St., Taunton, MA 02780. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com
