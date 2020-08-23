Lucille Ann Silva Mitchell, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday July 24, 2020 at 99 years old. She was born October 9, 1920 in Fall River, the youngest of the ten children of Manuel and Lucy Silva. She graduated from Durfee High School in 1938 and then worked as a waitress at the State Lunch. She always spoke fondly of that job. She loved meeting new people and getting to know them. She was happy when her ever-present smile brightened someones day, as it did throughout her life. She was a very kind, loving and generous soul, the kind of person about whom no one had a bad thing to say. Lucy had wonderful sense of humor, keeping those around her giggling even when they shouldnt. In 1947 she married the late Bernard Burke Mitchell, they had a daughter and the family moved to Somerset in 1949 where she lived for sixty-four years. She was a fixture in Somerset Village, volunteering with the PTA at the Village School and as a Girl Scout Leader. Later in life she was a member of the Womens Guild and the Altar Society at St. Patricks Church in Somerset as well as a Eucharistic Minister. She retired from U.S. Record in Somerset where she rose to be a supervisor. She was an incredible baker and loved being in the kitchen working her magic. Her friends and neighbors were often the beneficiaries of her talent. She enjoyed sharing love with others through her baking. Anything she brought to a bake sale was scooped up by another volunteer and rarely made it to the sale table. Her blueberry pie was the best ever. She spent her last years at Catholic Memorial Home, a place she always said she loved. The family would like to thank everyone there, especially all the amazing people on Unit Two for the wonderful care and the love they showed her. She spoke of the staff in the highest of terms, calling them "my family." She is survived by a daughter, Arlene Joy Mitchell of Somerset, a nephew, Dale Silva and his wife Pat (Borden) of Falmouth, nieces Trish Parrish of Jacksonville, Florida and Erin Parrish and husband Jim Margerum of Gainesville, Florida and her nearly-a-daughter, Ellen McCarty of Somerset as well as many friends. Due to Covid-19 the homegoing her family planned is not possible. When it becomes possible a celebration of her life will be held.



