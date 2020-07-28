1/1
Lucille B. Duquette
Lucille B. (Pineault) Duquette, 92, of Fall River, wife of the late Gerard I. "Gerry" Duquette, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Somerset Ridge Center. A graduate of the Dominican Academy, she was a secretary for Ark Wright Finishing for many years. She was a Eucharistic Minister for Notre Dame Church, along with being involved in the youth group and the choir. She leaves a son, Marc A. Duquette (wife Susan) of Deerfield, NH; a sister, Claire Melancon Franco; a daughter-in-law, Linda Duquette of Lake Frederick, VA and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Robert G. Duquette, sister of the late Irene Paradis and the daughter of the late Albert A. and Marie (Belanger) Pineault. A visitation will be held Thursday from 9:15 AM to 10:15 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at St. Stanislaus Church at 11:00 AM. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Herald News on Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
