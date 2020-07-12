Lucille D. (Richard) Kirby, 94, a resident of Swansea since 1961, passed away July 6, 2020 after a brief illness at the Southpointe Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center. She was the wife of the late James T. Kirby. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Edward Richard and the late Ida (Poirier) Richard, she attended Fall River schools and was employed in the garment industry as a sample maker. She most recently lived at Swan Brook Assisted Living. Lucille was an excellent seamstress, able to make clothing without patterns. She enjoyed drawing and painting in oils and pastels, creating numerous artworks over the years. She also designed a mural which covers a large wall of her living room. She is remembered as a patient, gentle and fun loving woman, with a ready sense of humor. Often when someone would comment on her appearance, she would reply that she did her makeup first thing in the morning, so she would not scare herself while looking in the mirror. She also loved playing pranks on friends and neighbors. In the nice weather she would often sit on her deck-swing with her dog Daisy Mae, and do crossword puzzles. Lucile enjoyed trips to the Connecticut casinos with her daughter. She was formerly a communicant of St. Michaels Church, and later of the St. Louis de France Church, Swansea. She is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Giguere and her husband Armand of Assonet; two grandsons, Adam Giguere of Assonet and Jason Giguere and his wife Rebecca of Kennebunk, ME; two sisters, Pauline Boutin and her husband Raymond, and Claudette Porter; a sister-in-law, Lillian Richard and many nieces and nephews. Lucile was also preceded in death by her son Scott Kirby, and a grandson, Aaron Ross Giguere; also three siblings, Rita Ouellette, Jacqueline Bernier and Normand Richard. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Southpointe Skilled Care Center for the wonderful care they provided. They were her family when visiting was not allowed due to the coronavirus. A time of visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 10-11am in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River, with a prayer service at 11. Attendees are asked to wear masks and remain mindful of social distancing requirements. Burial will follow at the Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, c/o the United Nations Foundation/Covid-19 Fund, PO Box 96619, Washington, DC 20090-6619.



