South Coast Funeral Home
1555 Pleasant St
Fall River, MA 02723
(508) 672-0291
Lucille L. Botelho

Lucille L. Botelho Obituary
Lucille L. (Luxo) Botelho, 83, of Fall River passed away December 18, 2019 at her home. She was the loving wife of the late George Botelho. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late John and Josephine (Plante) Luxo. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 9:30 AM from the South Coast Funeral Home, 1555 Pleasant St. Fall River, MA 02723 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at Holy Name Church, Hanover St. Fall River, MA. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 4 | 7 PM. www.southcoastfuneral home.com
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 21, 2019
