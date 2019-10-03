|
|
Lucille L. (Marchand) Pelletier, 100, of Swansea, formerly of Fall River, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was the wife of the late Armand A. Pelletier. Extremely active for her age, Lucille enjoyed socializing and Facebook. She had been employed by Wagner Hat, Korber Hat and Mervin Hat. Lucille was a member of St. Anne's Parish. Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law with whom she resided with, Richard A. Pelletier and his wife Diane of Swansea, grandchildren, Corinne McNeill (husband Barry) and their children Carly and Evan McNeill of Berkley and Danielle Pelletier (husband Greg McClain) and their son Colton McClain-Anthis of Boynton Beach, FL; nieces, nephews, and her cat "Tommy". She was the daughter of the late Camilleand Corinne (Trottier) Marchand and the sister of the late Reginald Marchand, Leona Lambert, Loretta Drewniak, Beatrice Pigeon and Jeannette Ouimet. Special thanks to the staff and nurses at St. Anne's Hospital's St. Catherine Unit for their excellent care. A visitation will be held Friday from 8:30A.M to 9:30 A.M. at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St, Fall River,with a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Cathedral, Spring St., at 10:00 A.M. Burial to follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St.Vincent de Paul Society of St. Louis de France Parish, PO Box 70, Somerset, MA 02726. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 3, 2019