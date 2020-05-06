|
Lucille M. Lachapelle, age 63, of Swansea, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at her residence. Born in Central Falls, RI, a daughter of Roland and Dolores (Brisson) Lachapelle she was a longtime resident of Swansea. A graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, she attended hairdressing school and holds a Master Barbers License. She was the owner and operator of Stag Hairstyling in Fall River for many years. In addition to her parents, she is survived by three brothers, Donald Lachapelle and his wife Rhonda, Roland Lachapelle and his wife Cathy, Richard Lachapelle and his wife Cathy; caretakers and friends, Lisa Neves and Tina Monte and many nieces and nephews. Private services are in the care of the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, Swansea. Contributions in her honor may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To send a tribute, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on May 6, 2020