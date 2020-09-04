1/
Lucille Martel
Lucille (Fournier) Martel, 98, of Fall River, wife of the late George E. Martel, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was employed by Beacon Garment and was a member of Holy Name Parish. She leaves a daughter, Claudette A. Marcoux (husband Joseph), a sister, Yvette Andrade; grandsons, Robert Marcoux and Jeffrey Marcoux (wife Catherine); great-grandchildren, Jessica, Samantha, Amanda and Kylie; great- greatgrandchildren, Savanah, Aryana, Sydney, Gisele, C.J., Jackson, Connor and Jameson. She was the sister of the late Georgette Machado, Annette Pavao Lavoie and Raymond, Lionel and William Fournier and the daughter of the late George and Atala (Gagne) Fournier. Due to Covid-19, services entrusted to Auclair Funeral Home, will be private. A special thanks to the staff at Sarah Brayton Nursing Center for taking great care of Memere. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
September 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
