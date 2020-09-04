Lucille Martel

Lucille (Fournier) Martel, 98, of Fall River, wife of the late George E. Martel, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was employed by Beacon Garment and was a member of Holy Name Parish. She leaves a daughter, Claudette A. Marcoux (husband Joseph), a sister, Yvette Andrade; grandsons, Robert Marcoux and Jeffrey Marcoux (wife Catherine); great-grandchildren, Jessica, Samantha, Amanda and Kylie; great- greatgrandchildren, Savanah, Aryana, Sydney, Gisele, C.J., Jackson, Connor and Jameson. She was the sister of the late Georgette Machado, Annette Pavao Lavoie and Raymond, Lionel and William Fournier and the daughter of the late George and Atala (Gagne) Fournier. Due to Covid-19, services entrusted to Auclair Funeral Home, will be private. A special thanks to the staff at Sarah Brayton Nursing Center for taking great care of Memere. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com
.