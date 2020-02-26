|
On Friday February 21, 2020, Lucille (Goyette) Souza went peacefully to her eternal rest while visiting her family in Florida and relaxing in the sun. In life Lucille was devoted to her family, to her church, and to her community. Throughout the years she spent countless hours volunteering at St Patricks church in Somerset as a lector, eucharistic minister, and choir member. She was a member Womens Guild. She worked at the yearly Christmas bazaar and for 40 years ran the parish 20-20 club planning the yearly dinner at Venus De Milo. She was a recipient of the Marion Medal for her dedication and service to her parish. Lucille enjoyed reading, playing Canasta at the senior center, and never said no to dessert especially Greggs cakes. She also loved to sing My Prayer and Only You with The Village Kids at Simons. After her retirement from the Department of Public Welfare, she and her husband Larry traveled often throughout the US and Europe. She spent many winters in Florida and later took many bus excursions with Joan's Travel Group. Lucille was the wife of the late Lawrence Souza with whom she celebrated 65 years of marriage. She was the daughter of Eva and Donat Goyette. She will be profoundly missed by her son Dennis W Souza and his wife Kathleen Mitchell Souza, son James L Souza and his wife Stacie Tanner Souza, her beloved grandchildren Mark Mitchell Souza, Tanner James Souza, and Madyson Elizabeth Souza, her brother Gerard Goyette and his wife Shirley, her dear cousin Gerry Connors and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Paul R Souza and her brothers Normand and Marcel Goyette and their wives. Her funeral will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 9AM from the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, MA with a 10AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patricks Church, South St., Somerset. Burial will follow in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Sunday, 3-6PM. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 26, 2020