Lucy Howarth
Lucy Howarth, age 86, of Fall River, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was the wife of the late William J. Howarth, Sr. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Joaquim Mathias, Sr. and Emelia Mathias. Lucy worked as a Directory Assistance Operator for Verizon for many years before her retirement. A devout Catholic, she was a woman of great faith. Lucy is survived by her children; Deborah Allard and her husband Donald of Fall River and Thomas Howarth and his wife Brenda of Swansea, three grandsons; Thomas Howarth Jr., William J. Howarth, III and Christopher E. Howarth, two great-grandsons, Kole and Mason, as well as several nieces and nephews. Lucy was predeceased by her son, William J. Howarth, Jr. and her siblings; Joaquim Mathias, Jr. and Belmira Mello. The family would like to thank the Staff of Our Lady's Haven for their compassionate care. Her Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 8:30AM-9:30AM in Waring Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Due to current occupancy restrictions, please be mindful that guests may have to wait outside while others pay their respects. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lucys memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090. To leave a note of condolence, please visit: www.waring- sullivan.com

Published in The Herald News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
08:30 AM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
July 4, 2020
I have so many memories with Lucy from working together. She was always smiling. She shall Live On in the Hearts of All Those Blessed to know her. Thoughts & Prayers for her Family.
Deb White
Coworker
